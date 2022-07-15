It was double joy for South Africa after claiming a semi-finals slot and a place in the global competition next year.

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has claimed the pressure is now off her players’ shoulders after they sealed a place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

After a 1-0 hard-fought win over Tunisia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Rabat, Banyana Banyana secured a place in the global finals that will be held in Australia and New Zealand next year.

"Now that we have qualified, the players will have no pressure because, you know, when you lose here, you have to go the other route and you do not want to go to that route," Ellis said in her post-match interview, as quoted by CafOnline.

"Ultimately, we are now going to the World Cup. That pressure is now off their shoulders and now they can prepare for the next game."

Ellis has for the second time in a row helped Banyana Banyana qualify for the world showpiece.

Although they emerged winners over Tunisia in a tightly fought contest, the tactician picked out areas that worked against them in the quarter-final.

"I thought we started very well, but then we stopped," she added. "We kept creating chances and as the game went on, the players felt pressure and we tried to calm them down.

"We made some team mistakes. We had so many chances that we could have just knocked in and we didn’t do that. They were so clear-cut, but at the end of the day, we showed a lot of character. But hey, we are going to the World Cup!

"The squad we selected was versatile. Each one fights for one another. The technical staff are fantastic. Credit must go to all of them. This victory is for everyone back home."

As Ellis celebrated another milestone in her career, she dedicated the semi-final and the World Cup tickets to South Africans.

"The situation back home is not good," she concluded. "There is a lot of load-shedding and some of them might not have seen the game, so this victory is for 53 million people out there.

"We received so many messages wishing us well on social media and on WhatsApp and phone calls etc., so this one is for everyone out there – the coaches and players that have come before."

Banyana Banyana will face Zambia on Monday in their search for a ticket to the ultimate Wafcon stage.