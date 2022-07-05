Wafcon 2022: ‘Oshoala is overrated’ – Fans criticise Super Falcons captain after Banyana defeat
Supporters on social media have aimed a dig at Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala after the Super Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday.
The defending champions went into the game at Stade Moulay Hassan in Morocco as the favourites but after a goalless first half, Banyana took a deserved lead in the second period courtesy of Jermaine Seoposenwe in the 61st minute.
Two minutes later, Banyana doubled their lead when Hildah Magaia slotted the ball past the advancing Nigeria custodian Tochukwu Oluehi. The Super Falcons reduced the deficit in stoppage time courtesy of Rasheedat Ajibade but it was too late as Banyana held on to bag maximum points.
Despite fielding a host of European-based players, among them Oshoala, who turns out for Spanish Primera Division club FC Barcelona Femeni, the Super Falcons’ performance has received a backlash from a section of fans, while others aimed a dig at their skipper, who was substituted in the 82nd minute after picking up an injury.
Below is how fans reacted on Twitter regarding Oshoala’s display and Nigeria’s overall performance.
However, another set of supporters have stood by Oshoala, but instead called on the entire Super Falcons team to carry the blame for the opening defeat.
Another fan opined that Oshoala's display should not guarantee the 27-year-old a starting role in subsequent matches while another questioned the last time the skipper had a good game for the Super Falcons.
Meanwhile, this group of supporters wondered whether Randy Waldrum was the best coach to handle Nigeria and questioned his tactics against Banyana.
Nigeria will seek to recover when they take on Botswana in their second group fixture at Moulay Hassan FUS on Thursday before they wind up their group stage against Burundi on Sunday.
Fans critical of Oshoala
