The forward scored the only quarter-final goal against their opponents to help her side progress to the semi-finals

After securing a passage to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, Nigeria forward Rasheedat Ajibade has stressed they are not focusing on any negative comments.

Ajibade scored the only goal of the game which saw the Super Falcons beat Cameroon, and advance to the penultimate stage, and now she said their focus will not be distracted by criticism that comes their way.

"Right now we're not focusing on the criticism. We know the goal ahead of us, so it doesn't matter if they criticise us, it doesn't matter if they're for us," Ajibade told BBC Sport.

"What matters is what we can control, which is our consistency in training and building ahead of the next game against Morocco.

"If you are at the top, it's a bit stressful - so much pressure to maintain success or to be at the top. But we've been able to build a capacity to absorb whatever pressure is coming in and all sorts of criticism."

Ajibade has scored three goals so far in the competition as Nigeria also booked their place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

On his part, coach Randy Waldrum revealed that they know the danger Morocco will present them during Monday’s semi-final.

"I have a lot of respect for Morocco. I think they're one of the best sides here in the tournament," Waldrum explained.

"I think their goals have pretty much all come off set pieces of some sort. We know they're very capable and very dangerous in those situations."

Despite the fact the home side is expected to enjoy massive support, the American coach believes his players are capable of dealing with that.

"Fans here in Morocco have been fantastic coming out supporting their team, so we fully expect it to be a full stadium. I don't think that's a concern," he added.

"Our players have played on big stages. And when you're looking at some of our players that play abroad, most of them are playing in clubs that are playing in front of good crowds.

"Obviously, you want the fans on your side. We know that's not going to happen, but I think our players will respond fine with it."