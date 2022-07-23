Wafcon 2022: Gone are the days Super Falcons dominate Africa - Babangida

The former Super Eagles winger warns Nigeria to get serious or else they will lose their dominance in women's football

Former Nigeria international Tijani Babangida has warned the Super Falcons to tighten up or else they will lose their dominance of women's football to either Zambia, South Africa or Morocco.

The Super Falcons finished the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco without a medal after losing 1-0 to the Copper Queens in the third-place play-off fixture on Friday.

The defeat courtesy of an own goal from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saw Nigeria finish outside the top three for the first time since the 2012 tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

“The level and standard of football as far as female football is concerned in Africa has moved up," Babangida said as quoted by Completesports, adding: "You can imagine how a team like Morocco played free-flowing football against the Super Falcons.

"Nobody expected it but it is a sign that female football in Africa has developed."

Babangida also picked out Zambia, South Africa, Morocco and Cameroon as among the teams that are gradually closing the gap on the Super Falcons.

”Again, it is also a sign that other teams such as South Africa, Zambia, and Cameroon are gradually closing the gap on the Super Falcons. Gone are those days the Super Falcons will dominate a team," Babangida continued.

“A lot must be done if Nigeria must regain its rightful place in Africa. I am happy the team have qualified for the Women’s World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Football Association of Zambia (Faz) President Andrew Kamanga has sung the praises of the Copper Queens after they defied all odds to finish with a bronze medal.

“On behalf of my executive and the entire football family, I wish to congratulate the Copper Queens for the historic show at the 2022 Wafcon," Kamanga said in a statement.

"The girls have done the nation proud with their heroic performances that won hearts on the African continent and beyond. Notably, it has been a tournament saddled with many challenges that have tested the character of the team on its way to the top.”

South Africa's Banyana Banyana will face Morocco's Atlas Lionesses in the grand finale on Saturday.