Wafcon 2022: Four Banyana Banyana stars selected as South Africa dominate Team of the Tournament

The champions’ impressive run was rewarded as Desiree Ellis' side had more players in the squad of those who impressed in Morocco

Four players from champions South Africa made it to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament following their triumph on Sunday in what was their maiden continental title.

Banyana Banyana returned back home to a heroic welcome on Tuesday and just hours later, Caf named the players who stood out in the tournament with South Africa, who won all their matches, dominating the list.

South Africa’s Andile Dlamini was voted the best goalkeeper after keeping three clean sheets while conceding just three goals in the tournament while Bambanani Mbane, who was part of the champions resolute defence, also made the cut.

Article continues below

Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane also made the team after starring in midfield for the champions and so was forward Jermaine Seoposenwe, who scored two goals in the tournament.

Hosts Morocco, who lost 2-1 in the final, had three players in the team with captain Ghizlane Chebbak, who emerged joint top scorer with three goals, making the list as well as left-back Zineb Redouani and playmaker Fatima Tagnaout, who scored twice in the tournament.

Deposed champions Nigeria had two players in the team led by Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade, who scored three goals, to emerge as the tournament’s joint top scorer, while also providing two assists.

Ajibade managed the feat in five matches as she missed the third-place playoff against Zambia, following a red card in their semi-final loss to hosts Morocco.

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale, who featured in all six matches as Nigeria surrendered their title to finish fourth, was also selected with her standout performance coming in the 4-0 group stage win over Burundi where she was named Player of the Match.

Ohale was part of the Super Flacons’ defence that kept three clean sheets in the tournament.

Zambia, who managed an impressive third place while qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, had two players in the team.

Midfielder Grace Chanda was the standout name as she took over the captain’s armband after Barbra Banda was ruled out because her testosterone levels were found to be above the 'limit'.

Chanda led by example as the Shepolopolo showed great resilience and character to win bronze. Right-back Margaret Belem was the other Zambian player to make the list.

South Africa’s Hildah Magaia missed out despite scoring three goals, including two in the final, while the championship was also robbed of five-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who suffered an injury in Nigeria’s opening game that ruled her out of the tournament.