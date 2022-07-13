Wafcon 2022: Covid-19 rocks South Africa camp ahead of Tunisia clash

Banyana Banyana have been been dealt another blow after the injury to captain Thembi Kgatlana as some of their players have fallen ill

South Africa have confirmed some Covid-19 cases in their camp as they prepare to face Tunisia in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Safa, Banyana Banyana will have to cope without a number of players after they returned positive results in Rabat camp, Morocco.

“Banyana Banyana will be forced to soldier on without a number of players after positive Covid-19 cases emerged in camp in Rabat, Morocco,” read part of the statement from Safa.

The South African senior national team is preparing for their quarter-final match against Tunisia on Thursday, and a win against the North Africans will also ensure that coach Desiree Ellis’ charges are one of the four continental sides to qualify for the 2023 World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Explaining the situation in the camp, Banyana team physician Dr. Rodney Mokoka said as quoted by the portal: “We had one official who tested positive before the Burundi game [in the group stages of the tournament]. The official was isolated and treated as if she was symptomatic.

“And 48 hours prior to the Botswana game [the final group stage match], we had one player who tested positive for Covid-19 and she was also symptomatic. She was put in quarantine and treated accordingly. Her asymptomatic roommate who tested negative is in isolation, hence they both missed the Botswana game.”

The latest development comes as a huge blow for Banyana, who are already missing their captain Thembi Kgatlana, who was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

The Racing Louisville FC player suffered a blow in Sunday’s 1-0 triumph over Botswana at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and it was confirmed later she ruptured her left Achilles tendon.

South Africa are so far unbeaten in the competition, having kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win against Nigeria, defeated Burundi 3-1 before the 1-0 result against the Mares.

Their fixture against Tunisia will be staged at Moulay Hassan FUS.