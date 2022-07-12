Wafcon 2022: Cameroon will not be easy to defeat – Nigeria’s Ogbonna

The 23-year-old expects the Super Falcons to face an uphill task against the Indomitable Lionesses in the last eight of the competition

Nigeria defender Glory Ogbonna believes they will face a tall order when they come up against Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

After a faulty start which saw the Super Falcons suffer a 2-1 defeat against rivals South Africa in their Group C opener, Randy Waldrum's side recovered to win their next two matches.

First, they defeated Botswana 2-0 and then hammered Burundi 4-0 to finish second in their group with six points, three fewer than Banyana Banyana.

However, they secured their place in the last eight and will now face the Indomitable Lionesses, who came second in Group B with five points.

“Cameroon women's team is a good team and they are also pursuing the ticket for the World Cup, as such, they will not be easy to defeat,” the 23-year-old Ogbonna, who plays for Swedish club Umea IK, told reporters as quoted by Vanguard.

“They are a very good side and champions of the Africa Women football in their own right.”

Ogbonna further stressed Nigeria’s aim at the competition, insisting their target is to win a record 10th title and seal a ticket to the World Cup.

"We remain focused and committed to securing the World Cup ticket and also win the Women trophy, for a record 10th time,” Ogbonna said, adding: “What we are doing is just taking each game at a time and at the same time, correcting each of our mistakes in the matches.”

Meanwhile, forward Uchenna Kanu has warned teams in the competition they have rediscovered their form and are ready to take on any team.

“I am super proud of the team, and the performance and I’m super executed. This was my first start and the first goal of the tournament and I am thankful for that. I am now looking forward to the next game,” Kanu said.

“If you judge our previous games and how hard we have been working and training we are prepared to face any team. We are getting better as a team and I think we are ready to match up with any team.

“It’s going to be a challenging game, but we are ready and prepared for the challenge.”

Nigeria versus Cameroon will be played at Stade Mohammed V.