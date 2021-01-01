Wadri: Ugandan sets 15-goal target for Bandari in FKF Premier League

The February player of the month has already scored seven goals and believes he can do more in the ongoing campaign

Bandari FC forward William Wadri has set his sights on scoring 15 goals or more in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The Ugandan has scored seven goals this season and believes he can double that figure.

"The season has not been bad for me although I feel it would have been better," Wadri told Goal on Friday. "My target is to score 15 goals this season.

"It is a realistic target considering we have about 18 matches remaining this season; I know I can make it."

The forward won the FKF Premier League February player of the month award. The striker was summoned to fill the void in the striking department occasioned by the absence of the club's preferred center forward Yema Mwana, who was indisposed in the month.

He proved equal to the task despite playing in unfamiliar territory by netting three goals and assisting once to help Bandari win all their four matches in the month.

Wadri has now appreciated fellow players for helping him have a good run in the aforementioned month.

"I just want to thank my fellow players and the staff members. In life, you cannot achieve anything alone," the Ugandan continued. "There must be teamwork which always pushes you to get what you want in life.

"So I just want to take this opportunity to thank them for the good work, and for the love they have shown me all these years I have been here; that is why I have managed to get this award."

Wadri ensured that the Dockers began the month with a win as his goal was enough to humble Kariobangi Sharks at the Utalii Grounds.

The dreadlocked player scored a brace to inspire Bandari to a 2-1 home win against AFC Leopards in their second match, and he then assisted the third goal in their 5-0 demolition of Vihiga United while playing a crucial role in creating the first and fifth goals in the match at the Mbaraki Grounds.

Wadri was instrumental in opening up the stubborn Ulinzi Stars defence in the fourth match which ended 2-0 in their favor at the Green Stadium.