Vydra: Czech Republic can exploit England weak link Maguire

The Burnley striker said his side targeted the Leicester star in their recent Premier League meeting and his national side will deploy similar tactics

striker Matej Vydra has said 's defence – and in particular Harry Maguire – can be exploited ahead of the two nations squaring off in qualifiers.

The Czech Republic will visit Wembley Stadium on Friday, as both teams kick-off qualifying for next summer's tournament.

Vydra is hoping his national team can take advantage of Maguire in the same way that his club side did on Saturday.

Maguire was sent off in a Premier League match at after only five minutes at Turf Moor, though Leicester still managed to win the game 2-1.

Vydra has admitted that the 26-year-old was intentionally targeted, and added that while England's attack is top notch, the Three Lions defence is another story.

“[Harry] Kane is top, [Marcus] Rashford as well, [Raheem] Sterling is in a great form. The attack is very strong," Vydra said.

"Defence, I don’t say it’s not strong as well, but it’s not as strong as the attack.

“For example, Maguire. We talked about him at Burnley before we played against Leicester. In some moments it seems he doesn’t know what’s happening behind him, that’s why he got a red card after five minutes in the match against Burnley."

England will not be at full strength in the back on Friday, with John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold both missing through injury.

Article continues below

Vydra's Burnley team-mate James Tarkowski could be in line for minutes in defence, with goalkeeper Tom Heaton another Clarets player in the England squad.

Vydra is hoping to seal a famous result at Wembley in order to secure bragging rights over his club team-mates.

“We talked about the game and I hope we’ll get a good result. If so, I can taunt them for a long time!"