Vlatko Andonovski fires back at 'insane' USWNT criticism as Megan Rapinoe and Co are slammed for 'dancing & smiling' following World Cup draw with Portugal

Vlatko Andonovski has hit back at "insane" criticism of the USWNT after Megan Rapinoe and Co were slammed for "dancing and smiling".

USWNT drew 0-0 against Portugal

Lloyd labelled the players "arrogant"

Andonovski hits back at criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a lackluster performance in a draw against World Cup debutants Portugal in their final group game, Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn were spotted dancing after full-time while skipper Lindsey Horan laughed at their antics. Sophia Smith was also seen posing for photographs with the fans at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, which did not go down well with USWNT legend Carli Lloyd, who has accused the players of being too "arrogant". Lloyd added: "There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family. But to be dancing, to be smiling? I mean, the player of the match was that post. You’re lucky to not be going home right now."

Although Andonovski admitted that their display against Portugal was "not good enough" he hit out at the criticism and insisted that the mentality of this team cannot be doubted.

WHAT THEY SAID: “One thing that I want to say is that this team wanted to win this game more than anything else, and they did everything they could in preparation for this tournament and in every game,” said the USWNT boss. “To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness, the willingness to win, I think it’s insane. But I’ve never seen this team step on the field and not try harder and not compete. Everyone is entitled to an opinion and they can say whatever they want, but I just know how this team feels. And it’s not like we played well, but we own it. We know it’s not good enough. We know we’re not happy with our performance, but it’s, you know, we qualified for the next round. We’re moving on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT are yet to find their best form in this tournament as they could collect only five points from their first three matches, which is their lowest-ever tally in the World Cup group stage history. However, it was enough to propel them to the knockouts as they finished in second place behind group-toppers the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will next face the winners of Group G in the round of 16 in Melbourne on August 6. They are likely to face Sweden in the next round as they currently occupy pole position after winning their first two group games. The final standings will be determined following the last round of Group G fixtures on Wednesday.