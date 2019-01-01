Vivo Energy edge past Bamburi Cement in Mombasa league contest

M-Kopa Solar won 3-1 against Tropical Heat in Division Three while Cube Movers managed a 2-0 win

Vivo Energy bounced from a goal down to sink Bamburi Cement 2-1 in a closely fought Left Foot match for the Mombasa league staged over the weekend.



Bamburi took a deserved lead through Duncan Were in the 2nd minute but a quick turnaround saw Vivo Energy score via Josiah Oketch and Bernard Ochieng to bag maximum points.



In other matches, Sea Bulk Staff beat NIC Bank 2-0, Aga Khan Hospital won 1-0 against Total , Maersk Group drew 0-0 with Tradewinds Aviation while Nation Media Group beat Cube Movers 2-0.



In the Mombasa Social league, Fayaz FC beat Burhani Sports Club 4-0, Being Human FC hammered Memon Community 8-0, Island Sharks lost 2-0 to Kuzemoto FC while Makupa won 4-1 against Grain Bulk.



In Nairobi, GreenZone Property maintained their good run in the Division One league after mauling Rapid Rebels 3-0, Cosmos Limited drew 1-1 with Saad Advocates, ICJ Kenya lost 2-0 to Amiran Kenya, beat Consolidated Bank 2-0 and Nyayo FC recovered to win 2-1 against Strath FC.



Nyayo FC were huge winners in Division Two after seeing off Disciples FC 2-0, Astral Aviation beat Advert Eyez 2-0, Kingsway Tyres lost 2-0 to Hurlingham FC and Ping Limited won 2-1 against Safaricom Limited.

In Division Four, Nation Media Group picked a resounding 6-0 win against South C Academy, Zamara Limited won 1-0 against Creative Innovations, Letshego won 3-1 against Harleys Limited, SportsPesa won 2-0 against Bamburi Cement, Eco Bank edged out Total Kenya 1-0 while Manarat hammered Senti Milan 7-2.