Virgil van Dijk admits that Liverpool have been “spoilt” by their recent successes, meaning that a dip in 2022-23 has come as a “shock to everyone”.

Reds have enjoyed glittering era

Won domestic & continental trophies

Current campaign has been a struggle

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds played in every game available to them last season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missing out on Premier League and Champions League honours while collecting FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies. More of the same was expected in the current campaign, but the 2020 champions of England have struggled for consistency and are in danger of being left empty-handed as they scratch around for form in domestic and continental competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van Dijk concedes that the Reds have grown accustomed to living the high life, with the Dutch defender saying: “I want to qualify for the Champions League because I want to play in the Champions League. We are with the last four or five years spoilt with everything we’ve been going through. We have been winning all the trophies that were available. We had a season last year that we were competing for all the trophies until the last day so to have this bumpy season so far is a shock for everyone.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool sit seventh in the Premier League table at present, nine points adrift of the top four, while they have also exited both domestic cup competitions and trail Real Madrid 5-2 on aggregate in their heavyweight Champions League last-16 encounter.

WHAT NEXT? Klopp’s side will be back in action on Wednesday when playing host to Wolves, before then welcoming old adversaries Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday.