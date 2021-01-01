'Mauj lelo poori' - Virat Kohli lets Sunil Chhetri have the last laugh

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri got an open-ended response from the Indian cricket sensation...

The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to social media to share a clip of an attempt at goal that ended up hitting the crossbar on Tuesday.

The video went viral in a matter of hours and also caught the attention of his counterpart from the Indian football team, Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri left a comment on the cricketer's video and within 24 hours got a response.

What Chhetri commented and how Kohli responded

Kohli captioned his video "Accidental crossbar challenge" - a tweet which got retweeted thousands of times and gathered over 100000 likes.

He got many witty replies among which a fan suggested, "Igor (Stimac, Indian football team coach) should give him a call up." Another fan quipped, "Not better than Bigil (literally means 'whistle' - a Tamil-language sports action film)." Whereas a few exaggerated comparisons were made with football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in spirit of the game.

Yeah right skip. Aap Mauj lelo poori 😂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2021

Leaving a hilarious comment on Kohli's video, Chhetri said, "'Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ?' (Shall I send one invoice for all the coaching sessions, or would you like to make the payment via easy installments, champ?)"

Sure enough, Kohli responded, "'Yeah right skip. Aap Mauj lelo poori' (Yeah right skipper. You make fun of me)"