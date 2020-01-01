Vipers SC goalkeeper Ssemakalu passes away

The young custodian lost his battle on Friday and will be laid to rest on Saturday, according to the club

Vipers SC goalkeeper Kevin Ssemakalu has been battling with cancer and passed away on Friday, the club confirms.

Ssemakalu is expected to be laid to rest in Busunju in Nakwaya, Mityana District.

“We regret to announce the sudden death of our young goalkeeper [Kevin] Ssemakalu who passed away yesterday 7/02/2020,” Vipers said in a statement on their Facebook page.

“Kevin was diagnosed with cancer after a scan was carried out at Mulago Hospital and has been undergoing treatment when he succumbed to it.

“Kevin has battled on since November last year amidst efforts to cure him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends."

The news comes just a day after Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) defender Jurua Hassan was admitted to the International Hospital in Kampala after a malaria attack.

KCCA confirmed the youngster was rushed to the hospital under serious condition but his state has improved since.

“[Jurua] Hassan suffered from malaria which affected his internal organs and thus led to him getting subjected to life support in the Intensive Care Unit. He later underwent dialysis and is now sedated to enable proper treatment and recovery from sickness,” KCCA posted on their Facebook page.

“The doctors in charge gave hope there is an improvement in Hassan's situation and he is responding well to treatment.”

Vipers will face BUL FC on Sunday before facing champions KCCA on February 18.