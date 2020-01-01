Vipers SC fire Golola after Uganda Cup humiliation by Kajjansi United

The coach, however, leaves the Venoms at the top of the league table after 18 matches in the second round

Premier League (UPL) side Vipers SC have fired head coach Edward Golola and his entire technical bench.

The club announced the development on their official website just a day after they were knocked out of the 46th edition of the Uganda Cup by third-tier side Kajjansi United.

The Venoms drew 1-1 against United before going on to lose from the spot-kick when they failed to convert their eighth penalty.

“Vipers Sports Club announce that head coach [Edward] Golola and his entire technical team have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” the club's statement read.

“The club would like to thank Golola and his team for their work during their time at Vipers SC and to wish them success in the future.

“A caretaker technical team will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time coach.”

The 2016 Uganda Cup champions are tightly in the race to capture the UPL title as they lead the table with 42 points ahead of KCCA FC who have 38 after 18 matches.

They have lost only two games in the league, having won 13 and drew in another three.

Golola had been appointed as Vipers head coach in July 2019 in what was his third return to the Kitende-based club. He had been at the club in 2009-2011, 2014-2015 and in the 2017-2018 seasons. In the latter season, Golola was appointed as assistant coach to Miguel Da Costa.

Last year, he replaced Kenyan tactician Michael Nam whose six-month deal had expired.