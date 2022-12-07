Vinicius Jr credits Real Madrid boss Ancelotti for his success with Brazil at the World Cup

Vinicius Junior has hailed Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti's role in him becoming a Brazil starter as he stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

Vinicius starring for Brazil at World Cup

Winger has scored one and assisted two goals

Credited Ancelotti as a key influence

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius has started three of Brazil's four matches so far, scoring one goal and assisting two more. His place in the starting XI comes amid his starring role for Real Madrid, as he was involved in nine goals in La Liga and five in the Champions League this season before the competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: He has revealed that his club coach was a big influence on him ahead of the trip to Qatar, as he told reporters: "I talked with Ancelotti and he gave me a lot of advice to help me become a starter with Brazil. He gave me a lot of confidence. He was always was tough with me when he needed to be. He is like a father to me.

"He is good not only with the technical aspects of the game, but also with how he deals with his players. I have been improving a lot and Ancelotti has helped me with that. He and [Brazil coach] Tite are very similar and they talk to each other a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti is not the only figure who has been guiding Vinicius, however, as he revealed Brazil co-stars Lucas Paqueta and Neymar have been his teachers in recent weeks. "[Neymar] told me how the World Cup is different than anything else," he added. "He told me that, and I always remember it. And when the national anthem played, I realized what it all meant."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Vinicius will hope to help the Selecao through to the semi-finals of the World Cup on Friday when they come up against Croatia.