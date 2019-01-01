Vincent Wasambo: Kariobangi Sharks teamwork can pip Kakamega Homeboyz

Kariobangi Sharks have conceded early goals in their matches against AFC Leopards and Chemelil Sugar. They will aim for a better start this time

striker Vincent Wasambo has called on his teammates to employ the spirit of togetherness when they host Kakamega on Sunday.

Wasambo was the hero for Kariobangi Sharks during their match against Sugar in their last Kenyan Premier League ( ) match. His two clinical free-kicks saved his team in a 2-2 draw.

He has now urged his teammates to work together when they play Kakamega Homeboyz at MISC, Kasarani.

“We have been playing better in the last three or four matches. We have dominated our opponents and have always been creating chances. The key for us will be to defend as a team and attack as a team and do our best to keep our concentration,” Wasambo told the club’s official website.

Kariobangi Sharks had to fight hard against AFC and Chemelil Sugar to settle for draws.

“We have conceded very early then also scored very late when some ties were going against us, so I believe we will give a good show against Homeboyz,” he added.

Shaphan Oyugi helped Kariobangi Sharks defeat Kakamega Homeboyz in the reverse fixture that ended 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium on February 12.