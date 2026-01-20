How to get Villarreal tickets: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, upcoming fixtures, prices & more

Villarreal fans are gearing up for the arrival of Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica (January 24), and a victory for the hosts will see them close within 4 points of second place.

Can Villarreal stay in title contention and on the coattails of Barcelona and Real Madrid? You could secure seats at the Estadio de la Ceramica and find out.

GOAL will guide you through all the vital Villarreal ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

What are the upcoming fixtures for Villarreal?

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Competition Tickets Sat, Jan 24 Villarreal vs Real Madrid (9pm) Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) La Liga Tickets Wed, Jan 28 Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal (9pm) BayArena (Leverkusen) Champions League Tickets Sat, Jan 31 Osasuna vs Villarreal (4.15pm) El Sadar (Pamplona) La Liga Tickets Sun, Feb 8 Villarreal vs Espanyol (TBC) Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) La Liga Tickets Sun, Feb 15 Getafe vs Villarreal (TBC) Estadio Coliseum (Getafe) La Liga Tickets Sun, Feb 22 Villarreal vs Valencia (TBC) Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) La Liga Tickets Sun, Mar 1 Barcelona vs Villarreal (TBC) Camp Nou (Barcelona) La Liga Tickets

How to buy Villarreal match tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Villarreal games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Villarreal’s official ticket portal on the club site. It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information.

Tickets are also available to purchase in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store and the stadium box office on matchdays. However, with the club having 20,000+ season ticket holders in a stadium that holds 23,000, it’s not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona and the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

If tickets are sold out, or you’re hoping to snap up last-minute seats, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Villarreal match tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Villarreal tickets at the Estadio de la Ceramica on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €20-€50 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

With high-demand fixtures against the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia and some Champions League games, prices tend to rise accordingly though.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from €49 upwards.

What to expect from Villarreal 2026?

The Yellow Submarine are on course to have one of their most memorable domestic seasons ever. They’ve only finished in the top-3 of Spain’s top division on two previous occasions in their history (3rd in 2004/05 and 2nd in 2007/08). However, they currently reside in third spot in La Liga and have done since September.

While Unai Emery famously led Villarreal to Europa League glory in 2021, the Castellon outfit failed to make an impact on the Spanish scene. That has changed since Marcelino returned for his second spell at the club in November 2023 though. The Yellows have made steady domestic progress in recent seasons. They finished 8th in 2023/24 and 5th during the last campaign.

Although Villarreal have struggled badly on the Champions League front this season, they’ve managed to maintain positive momentum in La Liga. The Yellow Submarine have only been sunk on four occasions to date domestically, losing to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and most recently, Real Betis. All those defeats, aside from the Barca one, came on the road. The Betis defeat last weekend would have stung though and they'll be keen to bounce back quickly. With huge league matches to come against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia over the next month or so, it’s set to be an thrilling period for all those associated with Villarreal.

Villarreal hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to make your visit to Villarreal a more luxurious one, there are hospitality options available at La Ceramica too, including the ‘Match Groc Experience’, which costs €275 per person (although you’ll likely to have to pay more for the bigger matches). The package includes:

A museum ticket for Inmersion Villarreal

Watching the team arrive from inside the stadium

A visit to the VIP box and press room

Watch the warm-up from pitchside

Exclusive Meet & Groc with the players after the match

Official Villarreal CF scarf

Super Tribuna VIP ticket

History of the Estadio de la Ceramica

Estadio de la Ceramica is a football stadium in Villarreal, Spain. It's been the home ground of Villarreal CF since opening in 1923. The stadium has a 23,000 capacity, a figure which is half the population of the town itself. In January 2017, Villarreal changed the name of its stadium from El Madrigal to Estadio de la Ceramica, to recognise the local industry.