Sadiq: Villarreal prospect scores first La Liga goal for Almeria against Elche

The Super Eagle opened his goal account in the Spanish elite division against the Green-striped ones

Umar Sadiq scored his first La Liga goal as Almeria played out a 1-1 draw with Elche in Monday’s Spanish topflight outing.

Despite failing to score against Real Madrid, the lanky striker was named in Rubi’s starting XI against the hosts inside Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Sadiq justified his inclusion by finding the net seven minutes before the half-hour mark after he was set up by Lucas Robertone.

The Super Eagle rose above his markers to head the Argentine’s corner kick past goalkeeper Edgar Badía. Interestingly, that was the 25-year-old’s only shot on target.

However, the lead lasted for just seven minutes as Alex Collado restored parity for Francisco’s side.

Early in the second half, Sadiq was close to restoring the Rojiblancos lead after breaking through but his shot was saved by Badia.

The Elche goalie showed even greater composure to deny Srđan Babic from close range after the defender had directed a header towards goal.

Even with the visitors’ continuous dominance in terms of scoring chances, the home team got a big chance to take the lead, but goalkeeper Fernando Martinez punched Tete Morente’s header away.

Despite a late attacking surge from the Elche, they could not get the much-desired winner as both teams settled for a point each.

After playing for 81 minutes, Umar was substituted for Dyego Sousa, whereas, Guinea Bissau international Houboulang Mendes was not listed for the encounter.

The African completed one dribble made one key pass and was fouled once. Also, he accounted for 25 touches, and 12 passes with a passing accuracy of 66.7 percent.

Nevertheless, he did not add any value to Almeria defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

Sadiq – who has been linked with a move to Unai Emery’s team - would be hoping to get on the scorer’s sheet again when his team welcome Sevilla to the Power Horse Stadium on August 27.

Meanwhile, Elche will welcome Real Sociedad in their next fixture as they chase their first win of the ongoing campaign.