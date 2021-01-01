Vihiga United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will be keen to earn revenge when they travel to face Vihiga United in a rescheduled FKF Premier League match at Mumias Complex Stadium on Thursday.
The promoted side shocked K’Ogalo in their first-round meeting at Kasarani Annex in February after picking a 1-0 win and it is after the defeat the Kenyan champions went on to lose two other matches against Kariobangi Sharks and KCB.
So far, Gor Mahia have lost six matches from the 15 played and they will be keen to make amends and settle the scores against a Vihiga United side, who are lying third from the bottom of the 18-team table.
|Game
|Vihiga United vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Vihiga United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Matasio Mike, Morgan Alube.
|Defenders
|John Muyesu, Dennis Ombeva, Norman Werunga, Odongo, Michael, Okullo Peter, Sisia Tyrone, Henry Juma, Dennis Wafula.
|Midfielders
|Imbuka Morgan, Muyesu Johnson, Nthata Wycliffe, Absalom Onyango, Mark Okola.
|Forwards
|Otieno Lesley, Otieno Hillary, Simiyu David, Imbusia Alex, Lawrence Liuva, Igunza Junior Adeyefa, Meshack Karani.
Vihiga are already struggling to keep themselves in the top-flight after a poor start to the season and they will need a miracle to stop a resurgent K’Ogalo side.
Probable XI for Vihiga United: Alube, Muyesu, A. Onyango, Ombeva, Werunga, Okola, Nthata, Otieno, Imbusia, Adeyefa, Karani.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, John Macharia, and Tito Okello.
K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto will be going for nothing less than a win against one of the sides which welcomed him to the Kenyan top-flight with defeat.
Pinto is, however, aware of the threats posed by the struggling side and has called on his players to be very cautious and attack them for early goals.
The Portuguese tactician will have a full squad to pick from after they all returned fit from Mombasa where they beat Congo Boys 3-0 to reach the Round of 16 of the domestic cup.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Okello, Macharia, Miheso.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia are enjoying a good run of two straight wins since the top-flight returned as they have managed to beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 and then downed Sofapaka 2-1 at Wundanyi Stadium.
On the other hand, Vihiga have only played one match since the league returned from the break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic and it was a 0-0 draw against Mathare United while their latest match against Zoo FC, was canceled because the latter have been banned by Fifa for match-fixing allegations.
A win for Gor Mahia will see them leap to fifth spot in the table with a match in hand, as they will be on 28 points from 16 matches and thus displacing Bandari, who have 27 points from 17 matches.
In the last five matches between the two sides, Vihiga have managed two defeats against Gor Mahia, while the latter have also won twice with one of the fixtures ending in a draw.
Last season, Gor Mahia won the first round meeting 1-0 before they settled to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, and in the 2018-19 season, Gor Mahia won the first round meeting 1-0 but Vihiga turned the screw to win the second round tie 2-0.