Vihiga United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Vihiga-based side stunned K’Ogalo during their first round clash and coach Vaz Pinto will be going for revenge at Mumias

Gor Mahia will be keen to earn revenge when they travel to face Vihiga United in a rescheduled FKF Premier League match at Mumias Complex Stadium on Thursday.

The promoted side shocked K’Ogalo in their first-round meeting at Kasarani Annex in February after picking a 1-0 win and it is after the defeat the Kenyan champions went on to lose two other matches against Kariobangi Sharks and KCB.

So far, Gor Mahia have lost six matches from the 15 played and they will be keen to make amends and settle the scores against a Vihiga United side, who are lying third from the bottom of the 18-team table.

Game Vihiga United vs Gor Mahia Date Thursday, May 27, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Vihiga United squad Goalkeepers Matasio Mike, Morgan Alube. Defenders John Muyesu, Dennis Ombeva, Norman Werunga, Odongo, Michael, Okullo Peter, Sisia Tyrone, Henry Juma, Dennis Wafula. Midfielders Imbuka Morgan, Muyesu Johnson, Nthata Wycliffe, Absalom Onyango, Mark Okola. Forwards Otieno Lesley, Otieno Hillary, Simiyu David, Imbusia Alex, Lawrence Liuva, Igunza Junior Adeyefa, Meshack Karani.

Vihiga are already struggling to keep themselves in the top-flight after a poor start to the season and they will need a miracle to stop a resurgent K’Ogalo side.

Probable XI for Vihiga United: Alube, Muyesu, A. Onyango, Ombeva, Werunga, Okola, Nthata, Otieno, Imbusia, Adeyefa, Karani.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, John Macharia, and Tito Okello.

K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto will be going for nothing less than a win against one of the sides which welcomed him to the Kenyan top-flight with defeat.

Pinto is, however, aware of the threats posed by the struggling side and has called on his players to be very cautious and attack them for early goals.

The Portuguese tactician will have a full squad to pick from after they all returned fit from Mombasa where they beat Congo Boys 3-0 to reach the Round of 16 of the domestic cup.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Okello, Macharia, Miheso.