Vihiga United vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to get another win and keep their title hopes alive when they play away at Mumias Complex Stadium

Vihiga United will host AFC Leopards in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League matchday 16 contest at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

A win for both sides will be critical as Vihiga will need it in order to move further away from the relegation zone while for AFC Leopards, a win will ensure they move to second place above KCB as they fight to remain in the title race.

Game Vihiga United vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, March 20, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Vihiga United squad Goalkeepers Matasio Mike, Morgan Alube. Defenders John Muyesu, Dennis Ombeva, Norman Werunga, Odongo, Michael, Okullo Peter, Sisia Tyrone, Henry Juma, Dennis Wafula. Midfielders Imbuka Morgan, Muyesu Johnson, Nthata Wycliffe, Absalom Onyango, Mark Okola. Forwards Otieno Lesley, Otieno Hillary, Imbusia Alex, Lawrence Liuva, Igunza Junior Adeyefa, Meshack Karani.

Poor form and an uncertain future of head coach Sammy Okoth could be some of the things the Vihiga club would worry about as they welcome the local heavyweights.

David Simiyu’s move to KCB meant Vihiga United lost a dependable goalscorer but they must find a way to cover the void left as they fight to remain in the Premier League.

Probable XI for Vihiga United: Alube, Muyesu, Onyango, Ombeva, Werunga, Okola, Nthata, Otieno, Imbusia, Adeyefa, Karani.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Coach Patrick Aussems boast a better striking department with Elvis Rupia spearheading their attacks with great support from Austin Odhiambo, Peter Thiong’o, and Bienvenue Shaka.

With the absence of skipper Robinson Kamura (suspension) and Tedian Esilaba (injury), it's an opportunity for Robert Mudenyu to partner Clyde Senaji in central defence.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Mainge, Kipyegon, Esilaba, Senaji, Tsuma, Owiti, Mugheni, Rupia, Shaka, Mwendwa.

