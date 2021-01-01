Vihiga United vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Vihiga United will host AFC Leopards in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League matchday 16 contest at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.
A win for both sides will be critical as Vihiga will need it in order to move further away from the relegation zone while for AFC Leopards, a win will ensure they move to second place above KCB as they fight to remain in the title race.
|Game
|Vihiga United vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, March 20, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Vihiga United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Matasio Mike, Morgan Alube.
|Defenders
|John Muyesu, Dennis Ombeva, Norman Werunga, Odongo, Michael, Okullo Peter, Sisia Tyrone, Henry Juma, Dennis Wafula.
|Midfielders
|Imbuka Morgan, Muyesu Johnson, Nthata Wycliffe, Absalom Onyango, Mark Okola.
|Forwards
|Otieno Lesley, Otieno Hillary, Imbusia Alex, Lawrence Liuva, Igunza Junior Adeyefa, Meshack Karani.
Poor form and an uncertain future of head coach Sammy Okoth could be some of the things the Vihiga club would worry about as they welcome the local heavyweights.
David Simiyu’s move to KCB meant Vihiga United lost a dependable goalscorer but they must find a way to cover the void left as they fight to remain in the Premier League.
Probable XI for Vihiga United: Alube, Muyesu, Onyango, Ombeva, Werunga, Okola, Nthata, Otieno, Imbusia, Adeyefa, Karani.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
Coach Patrick Aussems boast a better striking department with Elvis Rupia spearheading their attacks with great support from Austin Odhiambo, Peter Thiong’o, and Bienvenue Shaka.
With the absence of skipper Robinson Kamura (suspension) and Tedian Esilaba (injury), it's an opportunity for Robert Mudenyu to partner Clyde Senaji in central defence.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Mainge, Kipyegon, Esilaba, Senaji, Tsuma, Owiti, Mugheni, Rupia, Shaka, Mwendwa.
Match Preview
It has not been a good season for Vihiga United who are 16th on the log given they have only registered two wins so far in this campaign.
Four of their games have ended in draws while they have been on the losing side on nine occasions.
The Ingwe game has come at a critical time for them given they must fight for a win against a side that is in good form.
AFC Leopards, on the other hand, have been winners on nine occasions, have drawn once and lost three games although they have played the fewest games than most rivals apart from Gor Mahia.
In the history of the league, the teams have met four times, with the first season being in 2018 when Vihiga had been promoted to the top-tier and both teams drew 2-2 in the first meeting before AFC Leopards won the second match 1-0 away.
In the 2019 season, the two teams drew 0-0 yet again in the first meeting and it was the same case in the second meeting as they drew 2-2.