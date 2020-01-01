Vihiga United turn the tables on Kisumu All-Stars to earn promotion to FKF Premier League

Despite losing the first leg, the visitors never gave up as they fought to beat the hosts on home soil and seal a ticket to the top-flight

have sealed their return to the FKF Premier League after seeing off Kisumu All-Stars 5-3 on post-match penalties at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday.

The Vihiga-based club were relegated from the top-flight last season and were seeking to bounce back against All-Stars, who were playing in the top league in the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite winning the first leg 2-1, Kisumu All-Stars could not protect the advantage as they lost 2-1 in the return fixture and thus the tie ended at 3-3 after the two-legged affair, prompting the match referee to order for penalties in which Vihiga triumphed 5-3.

More teams

Vihiga, led by coach Sammy Okoth, looked the determined side in the return leg but were shocked in first-half injury time when All-Stars took the lead courtesy of Erick Otieno, who rounded the keeper to stab the ball into an empty net.

However, Vihiga responded immediately and from the restart, they drew level when Dennis Wafula scored from a well taken shot for a 1-1 scoreline at the half-time break.

On resumption, Vihiga knew a goal will put them level on aggregate with All-Stars and they did exactly that when Patrick Okulo powered home the second goal from close range.

Vihiga then held on to the 2-1 advantage forcing the tie to be decided on penalties in which they converted all their spot-kicks while All-Stars missed two, to miss out on a chance to play in the top-flight again.

Vihiga coach Okoth could not hide his joy after the penalty win, saying his players had responded well and played according to instructions.

“In the first leg, we lost because of our own mistakes,” Okoth told Goal after the match. “it was the reason I asked my plans to play and avoid committing mistakes, I asked them to be solid at the back and also avoid conceding silly fouls inside our danger area.

“I am very impressed because that is what the players did, they played according to my plans and now we have a ticket back to the top-flight, we deserved to come back, playing in the lower league is not a joy for anyone and we are happy to make it up again.”

On his part, All-Stars coach Andrew Aroka conceded defeat, saying it was unfortunate they could not take advantage of the result they had earned from the first leg.

Article continues below

“We won the first leg and I knew we could push them and win here again but it was not the case, we really never threatened them especially in the second half, we gave them room to control the ball and we have now been punished," he said.

“It is back to the drawing board for us again now.”

The promotion of Vihiga completes the set-up of the FKF Premier League which will have 18 teams and is now pencilled in to kick off on November 20.