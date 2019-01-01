Vihiga United to hold contract negotiations with Sammy Okoth over the weekend

Okoth joined Vihiga United from Zoo FC towards the end of last season but was unable to keep the club in the top tier

will hold contract talks with coach Sammy Okoth over the weekend.

Okoth joined the county-sponsored outfit in April to replace Mike Mururi, but failed to keep the club in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the 2019/20 campaign.

Okoth took the reins on a caretaker basis, and the weekend meeting is expected to bury the uncertainty surrounding the managerial position at the club.

"The club will meet with him and seek answers from his side whether he is ready to remain as our coach on a long-term contract," the club's media liaison Peter Atsiaya told Goal.

"We are satisfied with his services and we hope if he remains here, he can guide the team back to the top tier."

Okoth attended the school games in the Western region and will also be in Kisumu for the national school games finals, scouting for fresh talents.

"He visited the concluded school tournament but I cannot confirm now how many players he managed to scout. He will also be in Kisumu for the same purpose and we hope we will land better players," Atsiaya added.

"We have not received any request from our current players that they want to leave. But if in future anyone approaches us, we will grant them permission to leave."

Vihiga United were relegated to the National Super League (NSL) at the end of the 2018/19 season after they managed to collect just four wins and 26 points.