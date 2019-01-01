Vihiga United stun Chemelil Sugar to end nine-match winless run

Patrick Okulo and Victor Ademba scored the important goals that kept United's survival dreams alive

picked up a vital 2-1 win over Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League on Saturday.

Chemelil Sugar scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute through a powerful header by Vincent Mahiga.

Another clear chance for Chemelil Sugar was wasted by Gilbert Wangulu in the 32nd minute. It was end-to-end football as Steven Okulo wasted a crucial chance for Vihiga United in the 37th minute.

Victor Ademba's second-half goal was protested vigorously by the visiting players. The assistant referee’s flag was up by the time Ademba scored but the centre referee seemed to have not noticed it, allowing the goal to stand.

The Millers protested that Ademba was offside but the referee stood his ground, allowing the goal to count.

The hosts went ahead in the 75th minute when James Omino brought down Okulo as they tussled for the ball inside the box. Okulo rose to take the spot kick successfully as he beat Morgan Alube in Chemelil Sugar’s goal and that was enough for the struggling side to take all the points on offer.

United had gone nine games without a victory and now have 24 points from their last 28 matches, moving clear of 17th placed Zoo FC with four more points.

Vihiga United will host on May 8. Chemelil Sugar regroup to wait for their next match against on the same day at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.