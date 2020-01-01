Vihiga United should strive to maintain their backbone - Okoth

The Western-based side will dine with the big boys after getting promoted after a season in the NSL

Former FC striker Ronald Okoth has advised Football Federation (FKF) Premier League newbies to make their signings wisely.

Despite winning the first leg 2-1, Kisumu All-Stars could not protect their advantage as they lost 2-1 in the return fixture and thus the tie ended at 3-3 after the two-legged affair, prompting the match referee to order for penalties in which Vihiga triumphed 5-3.

The promoted side have until Friday, November 13 to strengthen their team ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

"[ ] should definitely do their signings wisely," Okoth told Goal on Saturday.

"It is important to maintain the chore or backbone of the team, take players they will not be used on loan to different teams, and sign a few experienced and quality players.

"They should also make sure their inexperienced young players also get to gain the much-needed experience by getting regular playing time.

"Then it is also important to have a club philosophy that identifies them as Vihiga and stick to it."

Vihiga United are making a return to the top-tier for the second time following an unsuccessful 2018/19 campaign. What should they do to safeguard their status and avoid heartbreaking relegation?

"I think they have learned from their previous mistakes and are coming back, a much more different side than that one that was relegated," Okoth continued.

"Counting on their experience, trusted soldiers, and approaching every game at a time will help them amass maximum points they need in order to secure their status in the league.

"Once beaten twice shy, I am certainly sure they learned from their previous mistakes and are coming back ready to fight in every game. Celebration time is overtime for them to get to work."

The promotion of Vihiga completed the set-up of the FKF Premier League which will have 18 teams and is now penciled in to kick off on November 20.

Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were the first to be promoted after finishing the abandoned 2019/20 National Super League (NSL) season in the first and second positions respectively.

They took the positions of Sugar and who were relegated.