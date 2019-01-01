Vihiga United salvage a point against a sloppy KCB

Steven Wakhanya salvaged a point for Vihiga United in a one all draw with KCB.

Vihiga needed Wakhanya’s 32nd-minute equalizer to grab a point on the road after the team’s trip to Machakos was punctuated by loud cries due to lack of funds.

KCB took an early lead through Shami Kibwana's strike in the sixth minute, but the hosts could not protect the slim advantage after Frank Ouna's charges allowed Vihiga United to cancel an effort by the former Thika United star.

Wakhanya had earlier in the game missed a chance when his header hit the crossbar as KCB survived a third-minute onslaught from the visitors at the Kenyatta Stadium.

The draw left Vihiga with eight points while the Bankers, who picked their maiden win of the season against AFC Leopards are two points adrift.

KCB XI: Adisa Omar, Shami Kibwana, Dennis Ng’ang’a, Michael Mutinda, Gabriel Mugabo, Michael Kibwage, Brian Ochieng, Bethuel Warambo, Bolton Omwenga, Kennedy Owino, Benson Amianda.

Vihiga United XI: Goefrey Oputi, Collins Kisuya, Ogutu Smith, Victor Ademba, Bernard Ochieng, Kelvin Muhanji, Steve Wakanya, Dennis Wafula, Michael Isabwa, Amos Kigadi.