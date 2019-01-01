Vihiga United relegated from KPL after losing to Western Stima

The Sammy Okoth led side has now joined Mount Kenya United in the National Super League for next season

have been relegated from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after falling 2-1 at home to on Sunday.

They needed maximum points to keep their hopes alive of remaining in the top tier, but that was not to be as the Powermen proved to be a hard nut to crack.

With one game to go, Vihiga United are 17th on the log with 26 points, five less than 16th placed Sugar who were defeated 1-0 by on Saturday at Chemelil Complex.

's 3-2 win against Kakamega means the lowest they can fall to is 16th position, and that could happen if they draw against in their last game and Chemelil defeat at home.

The Western-based side, United were promoted to the top tier with Wazito FC in 2017.

Elsewhere on Sunday, defeated Mount United 3-0. Henry Juma opened the scoring for the William Muluya led side in the 63rd minute before Julius Masaba made it 2-0 two minutes later. Last season's MVP Erick Kapaito wrapped it up with another goal late on.