Vihiga United promise to upset league champions Gor Mahia

The Kenyan champions will return to domestic league after the huge win against Zamalek of Egypt in the Caf competition

Gor Mahia will return to domestic action with a league match against Vihiga United on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo is hoping to bag maximum points and continue surging upwards in the local league and is riding high in confidence following the 4-2 win against Zamalek in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Vihiga United assistant coach Francis Xavier says his team is ready to face the champions and will be aiming at getting maximum points. “It is going to be a tough match for us that is for sure, but we want to give our best. It is not that we have been playing badly, the main problem has been in front of the goal.

Article continues below

“We have been working on it and I believe it will work for us; the game is at home and that is an extra motivation,” Xavier told Goal in an interview.

He added, “Yes, Gor Mahia is riding high on confidence after their win against Zamalek, but that does not mean we cannot get something from them. It is a league and we also want a win, we can shock them for sure and that is what we are aiming at.”

Vihiga is currently placed fourteenth on the log with ten points.