Vihiga United part ways with coach Mike Mururi after defeat to Zoo Kericho

The decision to sack the trio comes hours after the team lost by a solitary goal to struggling Zoo FC in Kericho

have sacked the entire technical bench led by coach Mike Mururi, Goal can reveal.

A statement from the Vihiga County-based club has confirmed that they have fired head coach Mike Mururi, his two deputies Tom Tera and Francis Xavier.

“Vihiga United announces the sacking of head coach Mike Mururi his deputies Tom Tera and Francis Xavier,” confirmed a statement obtained by Goal.

“Club President Indimuli Kahi says the trio have been shown the door due to dismal performances. He said a caretaker coach and deputy will be unveiled on Thursday. The move is aimed at saving the team from being relegated.

“More details to be made when unveiling the new coach. We appeal to fans not to lose hope but continue supporting the team to avoid the chop.”

Vihiga United are currently lying 16th on the 18-team table after collecting 20 points from 24 matches played.