Vihiga United & Kisumu All-Stars to battle for KPL status in play-offs

The Western region club have another chance of reclaiming a position in the top-tier if they see off the Nyanza region side

Kisumu All-Stars will face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) promotion duel after the Football Federation (FKF) moved to cancel all the leagues.

Kisumu All-Stars, promoted at the end of the 2018/19 season from the National Super League (NSL), found their maiden campaign in the top-tier tough. With eight points, two wins, two draws and 12 losses, the Kisumu-based side have been given a lifeline to save their top-tier status but must first overcome Vihiga United.

Vihiga United were demoted after the same season when Kisumu All-Stars were promoted, and gave a good account of themselves in the second tier as they finished the now-ended season placed third on the 20-team NSL table.

With 35 points from 18 matches, Vihiga United were behind Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United, who have automatically advanced to the top tier.

“FKF hereby declares Nairobi City Stars FC the National Super League Champions for 2019/2020 Season,” FKF said after moving to cancel the competition," an FKF statement read.

“Nairobi City Stars FC and Bidco United FC are automatically promoted to the Kenyan Premier League 2020/2021 season. Vihiga United FC shall play Kisumu All-stars FC in the KPL/NSL Play-off match depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country and lifting of government regulations towards the same.”

Meanwhile, Administration Police FC, St. Joseph’s Youth FC and Northern Wanderers FC were relegated to the FKF Division One League for the 2020/2021 season after finding the going tough in the NSL.

Mwatate United FC earned an automatic slot to the second tier after leading the FKF Division One - Zone A-League.

Makueni Nunguni FC, Strathmore University FC and Green Berets FC are relegated from the FKF Division One Zone A.

Silibwet FC were declared the FKF Division One Zone B 2019/2020 champions and the team also earned automatic promotion to the NSL.

MMUST FC, Raiply FC and St. Joseph’s Youth FC were relegated from the FKF Division One Zone B to the FKF Division Two League for 2020/2021 season.

The second-placed teams in both Zones A and B (MCF FC and Soy United FC) have to meet in the FKF Division One playoff tie to determine the third team to be promoted to the NSL.