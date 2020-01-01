'Vihiga United have not found solution for problem that led to relegation' - Xavier

The Western-based side was promoted to the FKF PL alongside Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United

Francis Xavier has stated the problem that led to 's relegation from the Kenyan Premier League in the 2018/19 season, has not been solved.

In the aforementioned season, the Western-based side finished in the 17th position with 26 points and were relegated alongside Mt United. At the time, Xavier was the assistant coach at the club.

The team have, however, made a return to the now Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Despite winning the first leg of the playoffs 2-1, Kisumu All-Stars could not protect the advantage as they lost 2-1 in the return fixture and thus the tie ended at 3-3 after the two-legged affair, prompting the match referee to order for penalties in which Vihiga triumphed 5-3.

"The problem we had back then when we were in the top-tier has not been solved," Xavier told Goal on Sunday.

"The team did not receive any help and remember when doing recruitment, you need resources. Without money, you cannot bring in the players needed to help the team.

"However, when we do not have resources, you just go for anybody as long as he is a player. He might not tick the qualities you need but you take him because there is no otherwise. This is the problem that has not been solved."

The County Government of Vihiga promised to help the team after promotion. However, the AFC and Shabana FC legend believes it is all about talk and nothing will be done.

"The County Government just came in to save face and I am sure nothing substantial will come from them," Xavier continued.

"The statement about helping the team is nothing but a Public Relations (PR) stunt. It has been like that and I will be surprised if they keep their word this time around."

Vihiga have until November 13 to sign players who can help them perform in Kenyan top-flight football and Xavier has opined on the players they should go for.

"If they are going for the experience, then they should be players of good quality, players who will make an impact," he concluded.

"They should go for a goalkeeper, two central defenders, and a striker who is capable of scoring consistently."