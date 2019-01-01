​Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth blames fatigue for Mathare United draw

Vihiga United surrendered their lead to draw 2-2 against the visiting Slum Boys in a league match played on Sunday

head coach Sammy Okoth says fatigue was to blame for the 2-2 draw against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Lawrence Luganda and Dennis Wafula gave the hosts a seemingly unassailable lead but with ten minutes to go, Cliff Nyakeya and Johnston Omurwa scored to ensure the points were shared.

Okoth believes his team could have done better were it not for a few mistakes they committed.

"We played the game well from the first whistle, scored goals and controlled the game. We had pinned them down and we looked set to win, but fatigue crept in and we conceded easy goals," Okoth told Goal.

Article continues below

"Was it not for fatigue, it could have been a different case."



The former coach is, however, confident that the team will perform better in the forthcoming assignments.

"It was my first competitive game with the team, and we will work on a few areas to make this side better," Okoth continued.



"Our immediate target is to collect enough points to help us escape relegation and play in the top tier again next season."



Vihiga United are currently 16th on the KPL table with a total of 21 points.

They will play on April 24 at Afraha Stadium in the next league action.