Vihiga United coach Okoth reacts after Western Stima stalemate

The two teams settled for a goalless draw in a Kenyan top-tier assignment on Saturday, and the coach believes they should have beaten the Powermen

Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth believes his charges had enough chances to defeat Western Stima.



The two Football Kenya Federation Premier League teams met at the Mumias Complex on Saturday but ended up sharing the spoils after settling for a goalless draw.

The tactician believes the outcome would have been different if his team maximized the chances created.



"It was a game I believe we should have comfortably won owing to the chances we created," Okoth told Goal on Sunday.



"Yes, Stima played well, they gave their best but my players still created opportunities to score.

"It was unfortunate for us that we did not take them and ended up drawing the game. I feel those are two points dropped."



The former Zoo FC boss has promised to sharpen his attacking front to stand a better chance of winning forthcoming top-tier assignments.



"To win matches, we have to score, without scoring it is either a draw or a loss," Okoth added.



"In our training, we will try to sharpen our striking department and prepare them better to score goals. It does not mean other departments are 100%, okay, football is a learning process and we learn daily.



"As much as our focus will be on finishing, our goalkeeping department, as well as the defensive one, have to be strong as well. It applies to midfield as well because every department is dependent on another."



After the draw, Vihiga are 15th on the table with 10 points from the 14 matches played. They have managed two wins, four draws and eight losses, scoring just six goals in the process and conceding 17.



The Powermen are 17th with eight points from 14 games as well. They have registered a single win, five draws and eight losses, scoring 14 goals and conceding 27 making them the worst team in the league defensively.



In other matches played on Saturday, reigning champions Gor Mahia suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Nzoia Sugar.



Gaetan Masha and Moses Mwale were the heroes for the Sugar Millers while Samuel Onyango scored the lone goal for K'Ogalo.



The 11-time champions Tusker FC also fell to Bidco United by the same margin. The hosts scored through Stephen Waruru and Batts Awita while the visitors struck courtesy of Humphrey Mieno.