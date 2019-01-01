Vihiga United coach Mike Mururi satisfied with Sofapaka draw

The former Kakamega Homeboyz coach says their main was to win the match but is satisfied with the result

coach Mike Mururi was pleased by the point they picked up when his side managed to hold to a 1-1 draw at Kenyatta Stadium on Thursday.

Christopher Masinza struck to cancel out Titus Achesa's goal in a keenly contested Kenyan Premier League ( ) match in Machakos.

Mururi admitted that they were aiming to win the match in order to move up the table but was still satisfied with the outcome nonetheless.

"I am very happy that we fought and picked a point although our aim was to come and collect the three points," Mururi told reporters after the match.

"We particularly worked hard in the second half but at the end of it all, we could not achieve what we came for.

“We had planned to start the game on an attacking front but that strategy did not materialize for one reason or another."

Their next opponents at the Bukhungu Stadium will be , a must-win clash Mururi is preparing his team for.

“We will plan well before we host KCB in the next match and the aim remains to pick all points with a big win," he continued.

"We are in an awkward position on the table and we have to make sure we climb the ladder in this second round of the campaign.”

Thursday's draw was their third in the last five fixtures after stalemates against AFC and .