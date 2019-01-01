Vihiga United coach Mike Mururi hits out at strikers after losing to Gor Mahia

The ex-international insists his side deserved to get something from the league match against the Kenyan champions

Vihiga United head coach Mike Mururi says his strikers failed him in the 1-0 defeat to Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

The hosts were targeting a win to add onto their eleven points picked from previous one win and seven draws, but things did not go as planned following a solitary strike by Nicholas Kipkirui in the first half. Mururi now says they are foccusing on the next assignment after the failed bid to stop K'Ogalo.

“This is a game we could have won, but ended up dropping points. My strikers have really disappointed me, they had chances to kill the game but did not take them and that came back to haunt us. We played well, especially in the first half, but taking the chances was the problem.

“It is something we will be working on and ensure we rectify before our next game; we have to start winning,” Mururi told Goal.

