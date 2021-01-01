Vihiga United 0-0 AFC Leopards: Ingwe fail to find way past FKF Premier League strugglers

The home side, despite backpedalling for the better part of the second half, were able to keep the local heavyweights at bay

Resolute Vihiga United managed to pick a point against AFC Leopards in Football Kenya Federation Premier League's showdown at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday, as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw.

The draw, second for Ingwe in the season, meant they could not go above KCB on the log in their 14th game.

Vihiga United started on a high tempo and AFC Leopards were saved by the referee's raised offside flag that ended the home side's surge towards the goal in the second minute.

Isaac Kipyegon, who was the day's captain as Robinson Kamura missed from the matchday squad, saved AFC Leopards from conceding in the fourth minute when he headed away an ambitious free-kick by Vihiga United.

Ingwe's first attempt on goal came in the eighth minute when Fabrice Mugheni's free-kick found Elvis Rupia whose header was cleared by Vihiga United for a corner. With a sizeable number of men in Vihiga United's penalty box, AFC Leopards could not manage to make use of their first corner kick.

Within a span of two minutes, Vihiga United won a corner and a free-kick but they were unlucky to break the deadlock before the referee allowed the players to take a water break in the 22nd minute.

The local heavyweights won a free-kick in the 29th minute when speedy Jaffery Owiti was brought down along the left corner. The set-piece was delivered by Kipyegon, who was playing as a centre-back in partnership with impressive Clyde Senaji, but his delivery went off target.

A combination between Marvin Nabwire and Owiti almost gave AFC Leopards the lead but the former, standing on a vantage position, misdirected his effort for a goal kick in the 38th minute.

Even with the additional three minutes, Ingwe could not find a way past a resolute Vihiga United who - in the last 10 minutes of the first half - chose to sit back to defend their area.

Mustapha Oduor was alert in the Vihiga United goal at the hour mark when he reacted in time to deny Owiti an opener with a finger-tip save.

Rupia - who has been retained in the Harambee Stars for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo after his debut goal against South Sudan - failed to give the visitors the lead in the 62nd minute as his shot hit the side net.

The former Nzoia Sugar and Wazito FC striker was substituted in the 76th minute as Patrick Aussems introduced Austin Odhiambo for more creativity in the final third. Harrison Mwendwa and Peter Thiong'o had replaced Owiti and Caleb Olilo respectively in Aussems first changes of the game.

Despite the changes, Ingwe were unable to find a breakthrough against Vihiga United who picked up their fifth draw of the season.

Vihiga United XI: Mustapha Oduor, Dennis Ombeva, Michael Odongo, Prince Ayieko, Sammy Sindani, Mark Okola, Patrick Okullo, Lesley Otieno, Junior Adeyefa, Kevin Omondi, Dennis Wafula,

Subs: Morgan Alube, Norman Werunga, Absalom Onyango, Dennis Monda, Erick Otieno, Mike Isabwa, Wycliffe Nthata,

AFC Leopards XI: Benjamin Ochan, Isaac Kipyegon, Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Fabrice Mugheni, Marvin Nabwire, Caleb Olilo, Jafefry Owiti, Bienvenue Shaka, Elvis Rupia.

Subs: Jeff Oyemba, Robert Mudenyu, Yussuf Mainge, Austin Odhiambo, Hansel Ochieng, Said Tsuma, Eugene Mukangula, Peter Thiong'o, Harrison Mwendwa.