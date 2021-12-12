Vihiga Bullets vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
As the Football Kenya Premier League continues on Sunday, Vihiga Bullets and AFC Leopards will be meeting at Bukhungu Stadium, each hoping for a critical win after a series of poor performances.
Ingwe have only two wins from their eight games, while the league debutants are at the bottom of the table with zero wins as the going gets tough for them in the top-tier.
|Game
Vihiga Bullets vs AFC Leopards
|Date
Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
NONE
|AFC Leopards Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Vihiga Bullets squad
|Goalkeepers
Aimo Richard, Michael Matasio,
|Defenders
Kalwalwe Nickson, Philip Mwangale, Mophat Kovelo, Jackson Saleh, Brian Sifuna, Martin Okumu,
|Midfielders
Lucas Weitere, Jessey Kajuba, Nicholas Masmba, Lucky Musyoki, Lonny Amadava, Kelvin Sagida, Sabulon Cheloti, Patrick Ong'anya.
|Forwards
Michael Isabwa, Rashid Kyamba, Vincent Odongo, Amos Kigadi.
The Western-based club is boasting of a fully fit squad to host AFC Leopards.
Experienced stars like Richard Aimo, Kovelo Mophat, Amos Kigadi and Michael Isabwa are the ones the club will look upon to try and deliver a positive result that would help them slowly climb up the ladder and ease the pressure.
Probable XI: Aimo, Kalwale, Mwangale, Mophat, Saleh, Weitere, Masmba, Musyoki, Isabwa, Kyamba.
.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa.
|Midfielders
Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe.
|Forwards
Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince.
Coach Patrick Aussems could miss South Sudan international Musa Saad, who was injured during their 1-0 win against Posta Rangers in the mid-week.
In his place, the Belgian coach has Eugene Mukangula who can replace the doubtful midfielder in the starting XI.
Probable XI: Opiyo, Bandi, Munene, Oluoch, Odhiambo, Musamali, Thiong'o, Mukangula, Nabwire, Wanyama, Olaniyi
Match Preview
With veteran coach Juma Abdallah at the helm, Vihiga Bullets are expected to stabilise as soon as possible in order to rescue their Premier League status that is under threat due to poor results.
Abdallah replaced an equally experienced coach, Evans Mafuta, as the club's management recently took a decision that is aimed at making the club start performing.
With seven losses and a draw in the last eight games, Vihiga Bullets need to get things fixed quickly, move out of the relegation zone and probably survive the chop in the end.
On the other hand, AFC Leopards have also experienced a tumultuous run as they are 13th with just five points. Although they opened the season with a win, they have gone on to lose five and have drawn in one encounter.