As the Football Kenya Premier League continues on Sunday, Vihiga Bullets and AFC Leopards will be meeting at Bukhungu Stadium, each hoping for a critical win after a series of poor performances.

Ingwe have only two wins from their eight games, while the league debutants are at the bottom of the table with zero wins as the going gets tough for them in the top-tier.

Game Vihiga Bullets vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, December 12, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE AFC Leopards Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Vihiga Bullets squad Goalkeepers Aimo Richard, Michael Matasio, Defenders Kalwalwe Nickson, Philip Mwangale, Mophat Kovelo, Jackson Saleh, Brian Sifuna, Martin Okumu, Midfielders Lucas Weitere, Jessey Kajuba, Nicholas Masmba, Lucky Musyoki, Lonny Amadava, Kelvin Sagida, Sabulon Cheloti, Patrick Ong'anya. Forwards Michael Isabwa, Rashid Kyamba, Vincent Odongo, Amos Kigadi.

The Western-based club is boasting of a fully fit squad to host AFC Leopards.

Experienced stars like Richard Aimo, Kovelo Mophat, Amos Kigadi and Michael Isabwa are the ones the club will look upon to try and deliver a positive result that would help them slowly climb up the ladder and ease the pressure.

Probable XI: Aimo, Kalwale, Mwangale, Mophat, Saleh, Weitere, Masmba, Musyoki, Isabwa, Kyamba.

. Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa. Midfielders Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe. Forwards Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince.

Coach Patrick Aussems could miss South Sudan international Musa Saad, who was injured during their 1-0 win against Posta Rangers in the mid-week.

In his place, the Belgian coach has Eugene Mukangula who can replace the doubtful midfielder in the starting XI.

Probable XI: Opiyo, Bandi, Munene, Oluoch, Odhiambo, Musamali, Thiong'o, Mukangula, Nabwire, Wanyama, Olaniyi