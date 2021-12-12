Vihiga Bullets vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

After a win against Posta Rangers, Ingwe will be in the hunt for a rare second consecutive win on Sunday

As the Football Kenya Premier League continues on Sunday, Vihiga Bullets and AFC Leopards will be meeting at Bukhungu Stadium, each hoping for a critical win after a series of poor performances.

Ingwe have only two wins from their eight games, while the league debutants are at the bottom of the table with zero wins as the going gets tough for them in the top-tier.

Game

Vihiga Bullets vs AFC Leopards

Date

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Kenya TV channelOnline stream

NONE

AFC Leopards Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channelOnline stream
NONENONE

Squads & Team News

PositionVihiga Bullets squad
Goalkeepers

Aimo Richard, Michael Matasio,  

Defenders

Kalwalwe Nickson, Philip Mwangale, Mophat Kovelo, Jackson Saleh, Brian Sifuna, Martin Okumu, 

Midfielders

Lucas Weitere, Jessey Kajuba, Nicholas Masmba, Lucky Musyoki, Lonny Amadava, Kelvin Sagida, Sabulon Cheloti, Patrick Ong'anya.

Forwards

Michael Isabwa, Rashid Kyamba, Vincent Odongo, Amos Kigadi.

The Western-based club is boasting of a fully fit squad to host AFC Leopards.

Experienced stars like Richard Aimo, Kovelo Mophat, Amos Kigadi and Michael Isabwa are the ones the club will look upon to try and deliver a positive result that would help them slowly climb up the ladder and ease the pressure.

Probable XI: Aimo, Kalwale, Mwangale, Mophat, Saleh, Weitere, Masmba, Musyoki, Isabwa, Kyamba.

PositionAFC Leopards squad
Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia.
Defenders

Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa.

Midfielders

Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe.

Forwards

Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince.

Coach Patrick Aussems could miss South Sudan international Musa Saad, who was injured during their 1-0 win against Posta Rangers in the mid-week.

In his place, the Belgian coach has Eugene Mukangula who can replace the doubtful midfielder in the starting XI. 

Probable XI: Opiyo, Bandi, Munene, Oluoch, Odhiambo, Musamali, Thiong'o, Mukangula, Nabwire, Wanyama, Olaniyi

Match Preview

With veteran coach Juma Abdallah at the helm, Vihiga Bullets are expected to stabilise as soon as possible in order to rescue their Premier League status that is under threat due to poor results. 

Abdallah replaced an equally experienced coach, Evans Mafuta, as the club's management recently took a decision that is aimed at making the club start performing.

With seven losses and a draw in the last eight games, Vihiga Bullets need to get things fixed quickly, move out of the relegation zone and probably survive the chop in the end. 

On the other hand, AFC Leopards have also experienced a tumultuous run as they are 13th with just five points. Although they opened the season with a win, they have gone on to lose five and have drawn in one encounter.