Vihiga Bullets 0-0 Tusker: Champions' struggles in FKF-PL extended at Bukhungu Stadium

Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions Tusker FC were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Vihiga Bullets.

Having won the initial meeting at Ruaraka 2-0 courtesy of Rodgers Ouma and John Njuguna strikes, the reigning champions came at Bukhungu Stadium on Monday hoping to complete a double and continue surging upwards on the league table.

For the hosts, a win was vital for them to stand a chance of getting off the bottom of the table. Bullets had collected a win and a draw in their last two home matches against Wazito FC and Bandari FC respectively, and they were optimistic of getting a positive result against the Brewers.

Jesse Kajuba threatened for the hosts in the seventh and 13th minutes respectively, but Harambee Star Patrick Matasi was equal to the task and managed to stop him from finding the back of the net.

In the first half, Apollo Otieno and Ibrahim Joshua also came close for Tusker but they failed to hit the target.

It was Bullets who ended the first half on a high, with Isabea forcing the custodian into a fine save after a cross had been played into the danger zone by the hosts.

After the break, the Brewers intensified their attacks but they found it hard breaking the hosts who had opted to take a cautious approach.

In the 69th minute, Tusker won a corner and Erick Zakayo played it. Shaphan Oyugi rose highest and got the ball well, but the goalkeeper made a brilliant stop to deny the midfielder.

FULL TIME in Kakamega. It ends in a frustrating draw and one point on the road. pic.twitter.com/tlkHWjPG3m — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) January 24, 2022

Lawrence Luvanda could have won it for the visitors but his thunderous volley in the final stages of the game hit the crossbar and bounced to safety.

Monday's result leaves Tusker 10th on the table with 20 points from the 14 games they have played, while Vihiga are at the bottom with seven.

Meanwhile, Wazito and Bandari settled to a one all draw, the same as leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who were away to Nairobi City Stars.