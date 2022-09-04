Vieira: Ayew can sacrifice himself for Crystal Palace

The Ghana attacker led the line as the Eagles collected a point against the Magpies in this weekend's outing

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has lauded the impact Jordan Ayew had on the team despite a goalless draw in the Premier League assignment against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The Ghana international had to take the centre-forward position after the introduction of Michael Olise as the Eagles searched for a goal. The Frenchman believes the Black Star brought balance to the team despite them sharing the spoils.

"It is looking at the situation of the game and when Jordan went centrally when Olise came on and [Nathaniel] Clyne went on the left, this is the flexibility of the players," Vieira said as quoted by the club's website.

"Jordan played that role when we went on tour so knows the responsibility of the position, and that gives me good options.

"There is an option on the table to play him there. He was fantastic when he played there, is an intelligent player, and is prepared to sacrifice himself for the team. When he went centrally that gave us a really good balance."

The Arsenal legend praised his players for giving their best and ensuring they don't concede from dead-ball situations.

"We knew they [set pieces] were going to be challenging. Looking at the physical aspect and every set piece was a challenge," Vieira continued.

"I believe we defended well in the first contact, were present for the second contact and of course you expect them to make chances because this is their strength.

"We work on set pieces because we knew we needed to improve that side of the game. Today we defended really well."

Vieira was delighted with the result and has explained why "[I'm] happy with the point.

"Tough place to come: a big atmosphere and we needed to defend well as a team. We did it well and fully deserve the point.

"You're looking at what they spent, their ambition, it’s going to be challenging for any team coming here to get something. They’re a really strong side and this is one team you can count on to play European football."

Palace host Manchester United in the league next Sunday.