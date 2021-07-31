Video: Watch Depay score stunning goal for Barcelona in friendly clash with Stuttgart
Memphis Depay gave Barcelona fans a taste of what is to come with a brilliant individual effort in his club's friendly clash against Stuttgart on Saturday.
The Netherlands international is a new face at Camp Nou having joined from Lyon on a free transfer this summer.
But if he can reproduce this kind of ability when it counts, he will soon be a firm favourite with the Catalans.
