Video: Watch Depay score stunning goal for Barcelona in friendly clash with Stuttgart

Memphis Depay gave Barcelona fans a taste of what is to come with a brilliant individual effort in his club's friendly clash against Stuttgart on Saturday.

The Netherlands international is a new face at Camp Nou having joined from Lyon on a free transfer this summer. 

But if he can reproduce this kind of ability when it counts, he will soon be a firm favourite with the Catalans.

