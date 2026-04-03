Video: Lekjaa, laughing: Morocco will compete with France for the top spot in the FIFA rankings

Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan Football Federation, revealed that the Atlas Lions national team aspires to compete with the French national team for the top spot in the FIFA national team rankings, about two months before the 2026 World Cup.

Lekjaa said at a conference with Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, “The new development today is the presence of the president of the French federation. I congratulate him on France topping the FIFA rankings; the French team is now in first place.”

He added, laughing, “It won’t take long here in Morocco, as we will compete and strive to occupy the top positions in the rankings,” which drew laughter from those in attendance.

This came during an event that brought Lekjaa and Diallo together to discuss preparations for the 2030 World Cup and to strengthen football cooperation between the two countries.

The French national team snatched the top spot in the FIFA rankings from Spain, while Morocco sit in eighth place, the only Arab team in the top ten.

France’s rise to the top came after victories over Brazil and Colombia during the March international break, while Spain dropped after their surprising goalless draw with Egypt.

The Moroccan national team had achieved a historic feat as the first Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals, in the most recent edition held in Qatar.

Read also:

An international lawyer to Kooora: The Morocco and Senegal case is more complex than it seems... and this is my prediction for the CAS ruling

Exclusive to Kooora.. Will Senegal be punished for celebrating the Africa Cup before the CAS decision?

After leaving Oman.. Queiroz reveals to Kooora the truth about offers from Saudi Arabia and Ghana