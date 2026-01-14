VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe gets Xabi Alonso sacked! Hilarious parody clip shows how Real Madrid striker ousted Spanish head coach in favour of Alvaro Arbeloa

The latest video from the football humour factory that is 442oons shows how Kylian Mbappe successfully orchestrated Xabi Alonso's exit from Real Madrid. Featuring cameos from Lionel Messi, Arne Slot and England boss Thomas Tuchel, watch as the French striker leads his reluctant team-mates in singing a special version of the children's nursery rhyme 'If You're Happy And You Know It'