VIDEO: 'What a number, what a career, what an inspiration' - Mikel Arteta reacts to Pep Guardiola reaching 1000 games in management

Mikel Arteta has lauded Pep Guardiola and recognised that the Manchester City boss will go down in football history as he prepares to take charge of the 1000th game of his managerial career. The former Barcelona head coach will reach the milestone on Sunday, when his City side face Liverpool in the Premier League, with Arteta saluting the "incredible achievement". Click the play button above to hear what Arteta had to say about the milestone ⬆️