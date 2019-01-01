VIDEO: How Orlando Pirates were denied a Caf Champions League quarter-final place by Horoya

Pirates collapsed in the second half against Horoya in Conakry to exit the Caf Champions League at the group stage.

Pirates will not further participate in the Caf following a 2-1 Group B defeat to Horoya away in Conakry.

After a goalless first half, Pirates succumbed to Abdoulaye Paye Camara and Boniface Haba's goals as their bid for a second Champions League crown were dashed.

Article continues below

Justin Shonga's injury time goal for Milutin Sredojevic's men was too late to inspire a comeback for the Bucs exited the tournemnt with four points outside their group's top-two.

Check out what happened.