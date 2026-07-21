Marc Cucurella has revived his famous, mocking chant about Erling Haaland, dusting it off during the celebrations that welcomed Spain's new world champions to Madrid.

Grabbing the microphone on the trophy stage, the Spain defender led the fans in front of him: "Haaland is trembling!" Back came the crowd, right on cue: "Because Cucurella is coming!"

The Chelsea man had belted out a longer version of the song after Spain won Euro 2024. Haaland's reply arrived just a month later, when the Manchester City striker scored in the first meeting between the pair. "Cucurella is a funny man," Haaland said at the time. "Last season he asked me for my shirt, and this summer he sings a song about me. It really doesn't matter to me."

Cucurella later insisted the song was actually a tribute, a mark of respect for Haaland's quality. Nobody, he argued, writes a song about an unknown player. You only get one if you're a world-class star of a rare kind.

He had no regrets back then, and he made clear he was ready to sing it all again. The recent celebrations proved him true to his word. Norway noticed, too. The moment drew wide coverage in the Norwegian media, with a prominent headline on the homepage of the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation "NRK" reading: "Cucurella sings about Haaland. Again".