VIDEO: England legend David Seaman discusses turning down Man Utd, Arsenal's title hopes & more in latest Beast Mode On Podcast

In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman joins Adebayo Akinfenwa to chat about his career and his journey from being released by Leeds United to appearing at a World Cup. The two-time Premier League winner also runs the rule on the current Gunners squad, his honest thoughts on Jordan Pickford, THAT Ronaldinho goal and much more.