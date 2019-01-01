VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo, Leroy Sane, Lionel Messi & Sadio Mane - The UEFA Champions League Player of the Week Nominees

The final Round of 16 fixtures treated us to some memorable performances this week, but who will be crowned the Santander Player of the Week?

The UEFA Round of 16 stage may be over for another year, but the last two evenings certainly treated us to some memorable moments and performances.

talisman Cristiano Ronaldo wowed millions around the world once again with a stunning hat-trick against on Tuesday night, and his treble predictably saw him become one of the four nominees for the coveted UEFA Champions League Player of the Week crown, sponsored by Banco Santander.

Ronaldo will go toe-to-toe with a familiar foe, with three-time Player of the Week winner Lionel Messi also in contention following his wondrous display against at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The icon scored twice and assisted two more as the Blaugrana eased past the outfit, but he was not the only forward to be involved in four goals during a fine UCL matchweek.

's Leroy Sane scored once and provided a further three assists, as Pep Guardiola's side made light work of his former club .

Sane is joined by fellow Premier League star Sadio Mane in the Player of the Week running; the Senegalese hitman struck twice at the Allianz Arena to send through to the last eight at 's expense.

POTW Nominees: Cristiano Ronaldo, Leroy Sané, Lionel Messi & Sadio Mané Cristiano Ronaldo 🔝 Leroy Sané 🆒 Lionel Messi 💫 Sadio Mané 💪 Who will be named the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week? 🔥 Posted by Football Santander on Wednesday, 13 March 2019

Voting for Player of the Week is now open.

Follow Football Santander on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for continued coverage of the UEFA Champions League.