A new crisis erupted involving Real Madrid fans ahead of Tuesday’s match against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Real Madrid’s home ground, taking a significant step towards qualifying for the semi-finals ahead of next week’s return leg at the Allianz Arena.

Read also: Analysis: Bayern squander a big win at the Bernabéu... 60 minutes expose Real’s shortcomings

The French website "Foot Mercato" reported that some Real Madrid fans chanted the same anti-Islamic song before the match against Bayern Munich, reigniting concerns about racism in Spanish stadiums.

The controversy surrounding racism in Spanish stadiums is escalating, once again placing FIFA in a difficult position. Just hours after disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the Spanish Football Federation following incidents during the friendly match between Spain and Egypt, the incident involving Real Madrid fans has reignited tensions.

The French website added that a video circulating on social media shows a group of Real Madrid fans chanting “Anyone who doesn’t jump is a Muslim”, a chant previously heard during the international match held at the RCDE Stadium between Spain and Egypt, which ended in a goalless draw last week.

The timing of this incident was particularly embarrassing for the Spanish authorities, especially after FIFA officially announced the opening of a disciplinary investigation against the Spanish Football Federation over the racist chants heard during the Spain v Egypt match.

The match referee had referred to these incidents in his official report, prompting the case to be referred to FIFA’s disciplinary committee. The potential sanctions remain limited but symbolic, ranging from a fine to requiring the federation to broadcast anti-racism messages during future matches.

This latest incident highlights a structural problem within Spanish football; for several seasons now, La Liga matches have been marred by racist and discriminatory chants targeting players and communities, and many of the league’s stars have been affected by this behaviour, including Vinícius Júnior, Ansu Fati and Kylian Mbappé.

This situation is becoming increasingly sensitive as Spain prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Morocco and Portugal.

For FIFA, which wishes to use this tournament as a platform for its campaigns against racism and discrimination, the rising number of controversial incidents in one of the host nations is a cause for concern, and several voices in the Spanish press have already expressed their worry regarding the impact of these incidents on the country’s international credibility.







