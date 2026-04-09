Video: A familiar defensive blunder by an Atlético defender in the Champions League… Watch the referee’s response

Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid on Wednesday was marred by a controversial incident that drew global media scrutiny and provoked outrage at the Catalan club.

Barcelona lost 2-0 at home to Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, complicating their task of reaching the semi-finals, with Barça defender Pau Cubarsi also sent off just before half-time.

The second leg is set for next Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium, where one side will secure a semi-final berth against the winner of Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon.

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The contest was overshadowed by a major refereeing controversy. Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso played the ball from a goal kick to defender Marc Poblet, who was standing inside the six-yard box; Poblet then controlled it with his hand before continuing the play, much to the astonishment of onlookers.

Barcelona’s players and coach Hans Flick immediately appealed for a penalty, arguing that the defender had handled the ball inside the box, yet German referee Stefan Kovac waved play on.

The incident occurred in the 54th minute, with Atlético Madrid already ahead by a single goal and Bobel already on a yellow card.

The incident echoed last season’s Club Brugge v Aston Villa first-round clash, when Villa defender Tyrone Mings handled in almost identical fashion and was punished with a penalty on the spot.

BeIN Sports later posted a side-by-side clip on its official Facebook page to underscore the contrast.















