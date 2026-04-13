Video: A comical moment culminates in a bizarre goal

In a rare and poignant twist, a Paraguayan league match witnessed one of the strangest goals in recent memory.

Early Monday morning in Ciudad del Este, Rubio Nuevo hosted Olimpia, and the referee awarded the visitors a penalty.

Striker Sebastián Ferreira stepped up to take it, but goalkeeper Franco Farrageda saved the spot-kick.

As defender Chaba Martínez tried to clear the loose ball forcefully, it struck Ferreira in the face and, to everyone’s astonishment, ricocheted back into the net.

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Despite the unusual nature of the goal, Ferreira showed great sportsmanship after the match, commenting on the incident with a smile that belied the obvious pain.

The Paraguayan striker explained in his post-match interview: “The pain was so severe that I couldn’t open my eyes at first, but it seems my face decided to help out this time.”

He added with a laugh: “My face was tough today, thankfully, as this was the second penalty I’ve missed this season, so I need to improve my finishing.”

“A striker lives for goals,” he concluded, “but contributing to the team’s success comes from every position, whether it’s with your foot or your face.”